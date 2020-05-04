



– Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 237 more positive cases of COVID-19 late Monday morning, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,370, including 114 deaths.

This is the county’s highest number of new cases so far in one day.

The additional three deaths include:

-A man in his 60s who lived in Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 80s who lived in Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 80s who lived in Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65% have been under 65 years of age and 50% do not have an underlying condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 114 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today’s numbers continue an upward trend of positive cases. Dallas County will supplement its #SaferAtHome order today to make the Governor’s recommendations for reopened services requirements in Dallas County. The local public health community is advising to limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear your face covering when you go. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

