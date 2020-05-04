  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Senior Corporal Sean Mock was arrested Monday and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Dallas Police said around 2:15 a.m., Senior Corporal Mock, 34, was on-duty sitting in a parked marked squad car.

That’s where he was arrested.

No other details regarding his arrest have been released.

Mock has been on the department since July 2009 and is currently assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division.

He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

