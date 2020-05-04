FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano-based Alkami is a tech company focusing on design and implementing software systems for digital banking.
The company says its technology has proven to be crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, and now they are looking to expand.
Right now they have 15 jobs open and are looking to open more in the near future.
Adrianne Court is the Chief Human Resource Officer for Alkami further explained her company’s operations saying, “What does digital banking mean? It means most of us do the majority of our banking online or via mobile app. So we develop that digital banking experience for our clients.”
Regarding the jobs open right now, she said, “The ones that we are particularly looking for are software engineers, and developers with dot net environment or project managers with software implantation skills and environments”, about the positions they are looking to fill.
She says the company’s compensation package and salary is competitive and the jobs are permanent not temporary.
