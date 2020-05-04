



FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -Tarrant County Public Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The deceased include a man in his 80s from Benbrook and a man in his 60s from Fort Worth.

Both had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 77 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. The county said 651 people have recovered.

“Our condolences go out to the families for their loss,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. He reminded residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, and follow the Public Health guidelines:

· If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

· Practice social distancing – stay six feet away from others when you are out.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid contact with people who are sick.

· If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

· Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information click here, or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, (817) 248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

