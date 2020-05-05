Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will participate in multiple virtual commencement events for graduating high school and college students unable to attend in-person ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a primetime event that will air simultaneously on the major broadcast networks and social media platforms.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will participate in multiple virtual commencement events for graduating high school and college students unable to attend in-person ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a primetime event that will air simultaneously on the major broadcast networks and social media platforms.
I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020
“I’ve always loved joining commencements–the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones,” Mr. Obama announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊