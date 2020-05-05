WATCH AT 2:30:Governor Greg Abbott Provides Update On State's Coronavirus Response
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 graduates, Barack Obama, Class of 2020, college graduation, DFW News, First Lady Michelle Obama, Graduation, High School Graduation, Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, Texas News, virtual ceremony, virtual graduation


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will participate in multiple virtual commencement events for graduating high school and college students unable to attend in-person ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a primetime event that will air simultaneously on the major broadcast networks and social media platforms.

“I’ve always loved joining commencements–the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones,” Mr. Obama announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply