



– Dallas County Health and Human Services said as of late Tuesday morning, there were 253 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and seven more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,623, including 121 deaths.

“Today, we have a new record high number of cases as we have every day this week. We’ve also had seven more deaths. It’s so important that we all continue to follow science and avoid unnecessary groups, maintain six feet distance and wear your face coverings on public transportation and at businesses,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The additional seven deaths being reported today include:

-A man in his 40s who lived in Dallas and died in the hospital.

-A woman in her 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Richardson and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 50s who lived in Dallas and died in hospice care.

-A man in his 60s who lived in Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 6’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite.

-A woman in her 60s who lived in Irving and was found deceased at home.

-A man in his 70s who lived in Irving and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65% have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 121 total deaths reported to date, about 36% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

