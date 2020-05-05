



– Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday, beginning Friday, May 8, salons can reopen, with social distancing.

This includes hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons.

He also recommends the stylist and the customer wear a face mask.

The new order does not require salons to open.

“Every owner of every salon should use their own best judgement when to reopen,” Gov. Abbott said.

He also said gyms can reopen on Monday, May 18.

No showers or locker rooms will be able to be used.

All equipment must be disinfected after each use.

Customers should wear gloves and maintain six feet of social distancing in the gym.

“We know that as we begin reopening, there could be flare-ups… I want you to know, we are ready for that,” Gov. Abbott said. What he called, “Surge Response Teams” will deal with any flare-ups.

They will work to enhance healthcare capabilities in those areas and provide more personal protective equipment.

WATCH FULL NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

Governor Abbott said for the fourth day in a row, the number of people recovering from COVID-19 has increased. Here are the numbers:

Tested Texans 427,210

Positive cases 33,369

Active cases 15,672

Hospitalizations 1,888

Deaths 906

Recovered 16,791

The amount of testing continues to ramp up in Texas, but we’re not there yet, Governor Abbott said.

Right now the state is testing around 19,000 people a day. He said help by the National Guard is a big reason for the increase.

“One thing I look at every single day is what is the percentage rate of the people tested who test positive,” said Gov. Abbott.

He said more than 95% of the people who are tested, test negative.

Regarding hospitalizations, Abbott said the numbers on average are fairly the same, around 1,500 per day.

While the number of hospitalizations stays about the same, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased.

So if you were to look at the total number of new positive tests, you would see that’s an all-time high and the total number of active cases at an all-time high, but the hospitalization rate “has remained steady or is steadily declining.”

What this tells us, the Governor said, is Texas can fully manage COVID-19.

Texas ranks third in the U.S. in most recoveries from COVID-19, Gov. Abbott said.

“Texans have been following guidelines about following safe practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he said, explaining Texans are social distancing and wearing masks.

“As it stands today, there still is no cure for COVID-19… but between this point and the point in time where cures are available, we must find a way to bridge that divide,” Gov. Abbott said.

He said this proves Texas can have more non-essential businesses open and still be able to keep the virus from spreading.

“If Texans stop using the distancing strategies… they will cause an increase in COVID-19 transmissions,” he said.

An update to his executive order regarding funerals, memorials, burials and weddings, they are all treated the same as church services with limited seating arrangements.

“We strongly encourage at-risk populations to participate remotely,” Gov. Abbott said.

Clarifying the rules on restaurants, Gov. Abbott said the seating capacity of 25% occupancy applies to indoor seating and outdoor seating.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources