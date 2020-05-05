McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The McKinney Fire Department responded to a house fire sparked by an incense burner shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 1.
“If you are going to use incense, it’s important to follow all safety guidelines. Incense can burn at a very high temperature increasing the risk of a fire or severe burns,” said Merit Ossian, Public Information Officer and Education Coordinator.
The homeowner told firefighters he saw smoke coming in the front door from the porch.
The residents tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames.
While conducting the investigation McKinney Fire Investigators found what appeared to be a burn mark on the brick ledge next to the door. An incense burner was found nearby in the debris.
The homeowner said he didn’t know how the burning incense got onto the porch. Damage was contained to the front of the home.
Firefighters caution that one should never leave burning incense or any fire unattended. Always place your burner on a heat resistant surface like a trivet or ceramic tile since the outside of the burner can get very hot. Ash falling outside the incense burner is also a fire hazard.
No one was injured.