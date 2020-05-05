WATCH AT 2:30:Governor Greg Abbott Provides Update On State's Coronavirus Response
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Six more people have died from the coronavirus in Tarrant County; bringing the countywide death toll to 83.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 50s, all from Fort Worth; a woman in her 80s from Keller and a woman in her 80s from Grapevine. All had underlying health conditions.

“These latest deaths are sad and troubling to all of us,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

Six-hundred-fifty-three people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

Although stay-at-home requirements have been allowed to expire, he encouraged residents to continue to stay home as much as possible and follow the public health guidelines:

  • If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
  • Practice social distancing – stay six feet away from others when you are out.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick.
  • If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
  • Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the TCPH information line at 817-248-6299.

