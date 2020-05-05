



– As the hours tick away, the donations keep pouring in as North Texans come to the rescue of local nonprofits who do so much to serve others.

Typically a fall fundraiser, North Texas Giving Tuesday Now is reflecting the added urgency of Covid-19’s economic crisis.

“We can’t wait until September,” says Felicia Frazier, Chocolate Mint Foundation, a DeSoto food pantry. “If we wait until September, it’s going to be another pandemic: more people homeless, more people hungry.”​

Whether it’s food pantries, the arts, or other community treasures, Covid-19 has dealt nonprofits a double blow: cancelling spring fundraisers while causing increased demand for services. ​

“We know that domestic violence calls are skyrocketing, child abuse cases…so it’s overwhelming,” says ​Kaitlin Guthrow with the Communities Foundation of Texas, an event sponsor. “And that’s why we are asking individuals to all come together and do one thing– whatever that may be.”​

The North Texas Giving Tuesday Now website lists thousands of nonprofits asking for the community’s support, none perhaps more visible than those now providing food.​

“We are serving four times as many as we usually do at our mobile pantries, and our partner agencies, those usually serving 200 families a week? are now serving 2,000 a week,” says Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer with the North Texas Food Bank.

Yaeger became emotional when she stressed “nobody deserves to be hungry… It’s hard not to be when you’re on the front lines and you see miles and miles of cars lining up to get a 25-pound box of food, and we find ourselves running out of that food– it’s hard to not be touched by what’s happening.”​

Organizers stress that everyone can be a part of the effort to support neighbors during this crisis.​

“This is a day for everyone to step up and be a philanthropist,” says Guthrow. “I really mean it when I say that every gift matters, whether it’s a $1 or $5. I’ve given my two kids really small budgets so they can pick their favorite non profits and give back. And if you’re not able to give, see if you can donate some time… do something virtually from your home or promote your favorite cause.”​

The effort runs through midnight.​

