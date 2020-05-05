  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:carjacking, DFW News, East Berry Street, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot at a gas station in Fort Worth during a possible attempted carjacking early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at around 5:15 a.m. at a Chevron gas station at 700 East Berry Street. Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot in the arm.

Police said the woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not considered serious.

According to police, they believe a suspect was trying to carjack the woman before shooting her in the arm.

The suspect has not yet been caught. Police are continuing to investigate.

