RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A three-judge panel at the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court’s ruling last year that ordered a new trial for a former Richardson mayor and a developer convicted of bribery.
No date has been set yet for a new trial for former Mayor Laura Maczka and developer Mark Jordan, who she married after the FBI began investigating them.
The appeals court panel agreed that a new trial was necessary after a court officer spoke to a distraught juror in the case, who was concerned about the outcome.
That conversation happened before the jury reached the verdict to convict the couple.
The panel agreed the court officer’s comments to the juror had an influence over her.
The jury found the former mayor accepted cash, trips and home renovations from Jordan in exchange for her vote for his proposed apartment complexes.
She ran against the proposed apartments during her campaign.
No word yet if federal prosecutors will ask for all of the judges in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider.