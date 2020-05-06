GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland arrested a 43-year-old man in connection to the early morning killing of another man.
Detectives said Mariano Nano Castillo shot and killed the victim in the 100 block of Lake Drive.
Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in a shopping center directly south of the original location in the 1500 block of South First Street. Garland Paramedics transported him to Texas Health Presbyterian of Dallas, where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives believe several subjects arrived at Castillo’s house on Lake wanting to fight.
Based on the evidence and witness statements, detectives do not believe the shooting was in self-defense.
Castillo is currently in the Garland Jail charged with murder.
The name of the victim will not be released pending notification of next of kin.
A bond is not set for Castillo yet.