BREAKING:Texas AG Ken Paxton Calls For Release Of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bond Early Morning Killing, DFW Crime, DFW News, fight, Garland Death, Homicide, jail, Mariano Nano Castillo, Murder

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland arrested a 43-year-old man in connection to the early morning killing of another man.

Detectives said Mariano Nano Castillo shot and killed the victim in the 100 block of Lake Drive.

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in a shopping center directly south of the original location in the 1500 block of South First Street. Garland Paramedics transported him to Texas Health Presbyterian of Dallas, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives believe several subjects arrived at Castillo’s house on Lake wanting to fight.

Based on the evidence and witness statements, detectives do not believe the shooting was in self-defense.

Castillo is currently in the Garland Jail charged with murder.

The name of the victim will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

A bond is not set for Castillo yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply