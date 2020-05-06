Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The gradual reopening of some Texas businesses is underway, and as a result some companies are looking to hire some help.
One of them is SAS Retail Services, a company that provides associates to stock shelves, put products on display and move products inside stores.
Justine Yancey, the Senior Director of Marketing for the company, said they have about 300 jobs available across DFW.
“We have both part time and full time positions available. Temporary and permanent, They really are retail merchandising and making sure the stores are stocked,” he said.
The jobs available are both temporary and permanent and benefits along with competitive pay are also offered.
“Right now no experience is required. We have on-site training. On the job training,” said Yancey.
