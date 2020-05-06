RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When Coby Cavil stood outside the back of his house and threw the football over the house, little did he know what would take place next.

Running through the inside of the house and catching the ball before it landed outside the front of his house, has made him an internet sensation. The senior wide receiver from Red Oak says, “I’m like that.”

There are people who believe “I had someone throw me the ball from the roof.”

We simply had to see for ourselves.

With CBS 11 sports photojournalist Bill Ellis positioned out front of Coby’s house, and CBS 11 sports photojournalist Bret Kelly positioned outside the back of his house, seeing is believing.

It took Cavil a handful of tries but finally he was able to duplicate the feat, tumbling after the catch into the street.

A little scrape on the back of his shoulder was worth him proving to the world that it was not a farce.

Coby’s mother Lorie said “enough” at that point, nonetheless impressed at what her son had pulled off again.

Coby Cavil, set to play football at the University of Louisiana Monroe in the fall, already has a following, and now we know why.