



– The Town of Addison announced Wednesday, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Taste Addison 2020, originally scheduled May 29-31, has been canceled.

Although the town considered alternative dates for the event, due to the uncertainty surrounding restrictions on large-scale gatherings, it has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival.

The Special Events Department is working toward an agreement with booked national musical acts to reschedule performances for next year’s event.

Taste Addison 2021 is currently anticipated to begin June 4, 2021 at Addison Circle Park.

“This is the first time Addison has had to cancel an entire festival,” said Jasmine Lee, Addison’s Director of Special Events. “However, the safety of our guests and everyone involved is our top priority.”

Taste Addison tickets have already been automatically refunded to the credit card used to make the purchase; no action from the ticket buyer is required.

Taste Addison started in 1993.

“Even though visitors won’t be able to sample Addison restaurants at Taste Addison, we still encourage everyone to dine out or take out from Addison’s restaurants,” said Lee.

A list of Addison restaurants can be found here.

For additional information about Taste Addison, click here.