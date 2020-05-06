DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the “immediate release” of a Dallas salon owner who was arrested and sent to jail for opening her business in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home orders.
Shelley Luther, owner of Salon A La Mode, was sentenced to seven days in jail Tuesday after Dallas judge Eric Moye said she violated those orders as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Paxton said he believes the judge is abusing his authority and that her arrest seems like a “political stunt.” In a full statement, Paxton said:
“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”
The attorney general sent a letter to Moye, saying her sentencing was “significantly overbroad.” He mentioned that Abbott’s new executive order will allow her to operate business starting on Friday.
The new order that Abbott announced earlier this week allows for more businesses like salons and barber shops to reopen their doors on Friday, May 8. This comes a week after nonessential businesses like retail stores and restaurants were allowed to reopen in Texas at a 25% capacity.
Paxton said jailing Luther for seven days, which overlaps with her being able to operate her business, is “unjustifiable.”
Paxton also said Dallas County has been reducing its jail population due to concerns of COVID-19 and that releasing one more person shouldn’t be an issue.
“A community that released all those people, some of whom committed serious crimes, can certainly stand to release one more—a mother whose only crime was operating a small business in an effort to feed her children,” Paxton said in his letter.
Abbott soon released a statement, saying he agrees with Paxton in asking for her release.
“I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days. As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option. Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”
Luther received a cease-and-desist letter last week from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to close her salon, but she publicly ripped it up. She had reopened her salon on April 24.
The salon owner has garnered crowds of residents who supported her decision to reopen her business even if it was in defiance of statewide orders.
Luther and her salon were also fined $500 for each day it was open, which was seven in total as of Tuesday. Moye said her salon would continue to be fined every day it was open until the new order would allow it to reopen on Friday.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and Jenkins have not yet commented on the situation.
During her appearance in court Tuesday, Moye and Luther made statements to one another.
“If you would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge that your own actions were selfish, putting your own interest ahead of those in the community in which you live,” Moye said, offering her a chance to avoid jail time. He said he would consider only giving her a fine, if she apologized, acknowledged she was wrong, and agreed to keep her business closed until Friday, when the governor has announced all salons may open.
“I have much respect for this court and laws. I have never been in this position before and it’s not someplace that I want to be,” Luther responded. “But I have to disagree with you sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids — is not selfish. I have hair stylists that are going hungry because they’d rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with you decision but I am not going to shut the salon.”
Luther’s attorney, Warren Norred, said they would appeal the judge’s decision.
A GoFundMe page that was set up for Luther has, so far, raised just over $280,000. The goal was originally $250,000 but it has since increased to $500,000.
I agree with Barbara, and the Attorney General. Release her immediately. She will win on her civil rights action. Glad that she has enough now to pay for a solid Constitutional rights attorney. Try the ADF.
When a local or state law, violates the constitution, that makes that law illegal. I only wish we could jail the politicians who break FEDERAL LAW…
“Your actions were selfish, putting your own interests ahead of the community in which you live,” said NYC carpetbagger District Judge Eric Moye.
Do you see the political ideology here? It’s right in our faces.
“your own interests” = individual sovereignty, self-government, taking care of her household, ‘eating bread by the sweat of her brow’ in obedience to God’s commands
“ahead of the community” = Communist collectivism, no individual rights, courts an instrument of terror in the style of Lenin, Marx, Stalin, (dekulakization, Great Terror) used to defraud people of liberty and property, power of rulers / judges unrestricted. The Holodomor was Stalin’s “Terror Famine” that left 7million dead. What has this monster of a judge done but to impose famine on this American businesswoman? She cannot pay her bills, she cannot eat, she cannot feed her children. Has the fluoride done such a complete emasculation of the American people that this tyrant is allowed to still walk free?
From the movie, Judgment at Nuremberg
(convicted Nazi) Ernst Janning: Judge Haywood… the reason I asked you to come: Those people, those millions of people… I never knew it would come to that. You must believe it, you must believe it!
Judge Dan Haywood: Herr Janning, it “came to that” the first time you sentenced a man to death you knew to be innocent.
Make the piece of trash judge,the prosecutor,and the arresting occurrences her kids and her until she is able to fully operate her salon!
The judge is getting paid the baliff is getting paid the court reporter is getting paid, the lawyers are getting paid. Theonly one in the court room not getting paid is going to jail for wanting to get paid.
a. she got the stimulus check. b. she got a PPP forgiveable loan. c. she got the EIDL grant. d. she qualifies for over $1,000 a week in unemployment. e. She has raised more than a quarter of a million on her gofundme. She’s getting f*cking paid. It was all done to monetize herself. She broke the law. She flaunted it. She was given the opportunity to not be a fool. Let her sit in jail. Hope she GoFundMe shuts her down.
She endangered the public and flaunted laws to protect the city. Throw the book at her as an example. Paxton belongs in jail and so does this lady.
She endangered no one – no one was forced to go to her salon – it was their choice, which is something most adults have the ability to do, choose their actions and face their consequences.
So her salon open a week ago endangers people, her salon open this coming Friday endangers no one? You couldn’t be more wrong. Where’s the victim, where’s any supporting elements that qualify for reasonable suspension or probable cause in the harm of others? Again where’s the victims? There aren’t any.
First she broke no law. Civics lesson time. There’s a difference in a “right”, a “law”, and an “order”. This Dallas “order” does not superseded laws or rights as defined in the Bill of Rights.
The Judge and law enforcement however could have violated actual law. Here it is. “TITLE 18, U.S.C., SECTION 242 Deprivation Of Rights Under Color Law”
Section 242 of Title 18 makes it a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.
For the purpose of Section 242, acts under “color of law” include acts not only done by federal, state, or local officials within the their lawful authority, but also acts done beyond the bounds of that official’s lawful authority, if the acts are done while the official is purporting to or pretending to act in the performance of his/her official duties. Persons acting under color of law within the meaning of this statute include police officers, prisons guards and other law enforcement officials, as well as judges, care providers in public health facilities, and others who are acting as public officials.
Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both;
She was wrong. She broke the law. Everyone else had to wait until the salons were opened. Why shouldn’t she. She didn’t mind taking the loan to small businesses. I don’t feel a bit soryy for her.
She broke no law!
Why should she close her shop when Walmart and Lowes,etc, are open with LOTS more people than her shop would have- AND pelosi did NOT get arrested for tearing up the PRESIDENTS notes!!!!
She needs to personally sue the judge and the cops who arrested her, then sue the city, county and state for false arrest!
She broke NO LAW! These “orders” from the state are illegal! This is a Constitutional Republic based on the rule of law not a third world dictatorship that just issues random orders that you must follow at risk of imprisonment.
Leave her in jail and stick to “The Law”. She was given an opportunity to avoid jail by simply obeying the law and “She Refused”. This type of deliberate disobedience cannot and shall not be tolerated. Ken needs to mind his business and Stop Trying To Pull his own Political Stunt. The Law is in place to help provide order. This woman who clearly displayed criminalistic behavior in court and verbally admitted that she will continue to disregard “the law”. That poses a direct threat to the law and society. She must be punished.
The only good thing from this is identifying those not fit to preside over life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Step 2. should be removal from any office that abuses that right.
If she had been a minority would Abbott or Paxton have said anything. Other salon owners adhered to the order. What message does it send to others if she is allowed to disregard the order? If she can get away with it then all businesses should go ahead and open. This is not political, it’s racial.
I call for the immediate removal of the judge and revocation of his State Bar license.
How can this judge sleep at night? He should be in jail not her
Post her go fund me page, let’s help her to get her court and lawyer fees paid plus some.
Hopefully, the Judge’s career is over. Though far from him, I will support anyone who runs against him. I will surely write the Bar of his State. Shameful ruling.
not only should she remain in jail,her salon license should be revoked
And can the good people of Dallas RECALL this wannabe tyrant and boot him OFF the bench as he so richly deserves? Maybe put someone in with some compassion?
An excellent example of civil disobediance on her part. Brava! We must stand up to these tyrants, else we will lose every freedom dear to us.
The people who HID Anne Frank from the Nazi’s were breaking the law. The the people who killed her we OBEYING the Law.
Shelly deserves a half a million dollars from a gofund page when that $$$ could feed probably all the hungry people in her county affected by COVID!9!?!
After she tore up her ticket she was asked how she’d handle the citation and said she’d given it to her attorney to handle. How many people do you know in a hardship can afford an attorney?Thus, she’s either lying about having an attorney or lying she can’t afford food.
Shelly broke the law & put people health in jeopardy & will receive up to 1/2 million dollars from a gofund.
https://thetexan.news/laredo-police-arrest-women-offering-beauty-services-in-sting-operation/
are they going to be release as well?
I find it troubling that in all this discussion, the constitutional rights of all individuals is not at the fore front where it belongs ….