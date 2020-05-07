DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are reporting 251 additional positive cases of the coronavirus in Dallas, bringing the total county-wide case count to 5,120, including 125 deaths total.
“Today replaces yesterday as our 2nd highest single day of new positive COVID-19 cases. Please keep making good decisions, focusing on not what you can do, but what local health authorities are advising that you should do: avoiding unnecessary crowds, keeping a safe 6 foot distance, wearing your cloth face covering when on public transportation or in businesses, and practicing good hygiene,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The additional 2 deaths reported on Thursday include a Dallas resident in his 60s who was critically ill in an area hospital. The other, Grand Prairie man in his 90s was also hospitalized.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% were critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65% were under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.
Diabetes is also an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 125 total deaths reported to date, over a third were associated with long-term care facilities.