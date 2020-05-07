



Tarrant County Public Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

Both men — one in his 50s, and another in his 60s — were from Fort Worth. One of the men had an underlying health condition.

Tarrant County now has 90 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 682 people have recovered.

“Our condolences go out to the families involved,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. He encouraged residents to continue to follow these Public Health guidelines:

· Stay home as much as possible. If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

· Practice social distancing – stay six feet away from others when you are out.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid contact with people who are sick.

· If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

· Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

Tarrant County has three COVID-19 community testing sites operating in Fort Worth and Arlington. Appointments are available Monday through Friday.

