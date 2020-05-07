Comments
PLEASANT GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire at the Pleasant Drive Apartments Thursday morning and extinguished it within an hour.
It happened on Pleasant Drive near U.S. Highway 175.
Flames and smoke were showing when crews first arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m.
Reports from the 911 caller indicated that the fire started in an apartment and quickly made its way into the attic. As a result of those developments, it wasn’t long after firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment complex that Command requested a second-alarm response. The quick actions of firefighters resulted in the fire being extinguished in just under an hour.
There weren’t any reports of injuries.