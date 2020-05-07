FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday afternoon Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will unveil a new initiative focused on the recovery of the city’s economy out of the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, called Fort Worth Now, will not be a short term plan, but a 12-month effort focusing on restoring the city’s economy.
It comes at a time when not only private businesses, but city employees are also facing job cuts.
Fort Worth will furlough at least 79 employees at the end of next week.
All of them are part of the Public Events Department, which oversees the Will Rogers and Fort Worth convention centers.
They’ll remain on furlough through at least July 31.
This Thursday afternoon, we will learn more about Mayor Price’s economic recovery and growth task force.
Fort Worth Now will be a public-private partnership comprised of leaders who will come up with a plan to stabilize and restore local businesses and advance the economy coming out of the pandemic.
Mayor Price is expected to further share the details of Fort Worth Now in a news conference at 1:00 p.m. at the city’s Business Assistance Center.