AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a pedestrian fatality on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
According to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right, shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 p.m. Central Time on Thursday.
Soon after, the driver of an Airport Operations vehicle reported finding the victim on the runway.
As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, FAA investigators were on their way to the site to assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim.