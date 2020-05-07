



While Shelley Luther has garnered praise for defying stay-at-home orders by reopening her Dallas salon nearly two weeks ago, there are some business owners who disagree with her decision and question why rules in place aren’t being enforced.

Luther, owner of Salon A La Mode, was jailed Tuesday after a judge found her to be in contempt of court after she refused to apologize for reopening her business in defiance of orders. She was sentenced to seven days in jail.

However, after a wide range of support from state leaders like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott, Luther was set free Thursday afternoon after the Supreme Court of Texas ordered her release.

Some saw her as a “hero” for standing up to officials and not caving into the orders. Others, however, did not share that same praise.

“I’ve lost hundreds of thousands of dollars with no caterings,” local business owner David Snell said.

Snell owns catering company Cajun Crawfish Co. and an airplane tour business. He can’t fly without regulations and his catering business is closed during the pandemic.

He saw Luther’s actions and the governor’s call to repeal jail as a penalty for her act of contempt as disrespectful.

“Let’s all break the rules, if you break the rules there’s some consequences. But that’s the message it sends, why do we even have the rules,” Snell said. “To say that we’re going to break rules, be a filibuster and be some hero because of it — no. I will never do that. Many business owners I know will not do that.”

Tom Landis owns Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, and he says the focus should be on keeping people safe and not on situations like Luther’s. This includes attention from the courts, governor and other leaders.

“The only way to lead is by example. It’s the only way to lead… I’m not sure we’re seeing that from our leaders,” Landis said.

Other business owners like Dan Barbara of Yogi’s Home Plate restaurant still support Luther and her actions.

“She put her foot down as an American small business owner and she’s done everything within her rights. And those rights are being impeded on,” Barbara said.

Barbara said he will still operate his business with regard to the restrictions set in place by the state and county.