HOUSTON (CBSNEWS.COM) – This Mother’s Day weekend, Beyoncé and her philanthropy initiative BeyGOOD is teaming up with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, to promote coronavirus testing in minority communities in their hometown of Houston.
The initiative will provide free test kits, personal protective equipment and household supplies to participants.
Knowles Lawson created the #IDIDMYPART campaign to bring awareness to the daily COVID-19 testing administered by the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. The pandemic has hit the African American community especially hard.