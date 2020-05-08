ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Who would have thought high school seniors would occupy Globe Life Field before the Texas Rangers?
But that’s what’s happening due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Burleson ISD announced Friday it will host commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, June 6.
Using the new stadium’s convertible roof, graduates and their families will experience the new ballpark before it opens, celebrating students as they walk across a stage set up on the field to receive their diploma.
“Students, you’ve heard many times that your senior year has been a historic event,” said Superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson. “I’m pleased to announce you will make a different sort of history when you finally get to walk the stage at the brand new Globe Life Field.”
Globe Life Field will host commencement ceremonies for Burleson Collegiate High School, Burleson High School and Centennial High School.
“While we look forward to celebrating our Class of 2020, our priority is the health of our students, families, trustees, and staff,” Dr. Jimerson added. “We will strictly adhere to safety protocols and enforce social-distancing guidelines.”
Graduates and their families will receive ceremony details, including arrival times, parking instructions, event logistics and safety protocols closer to graduation.