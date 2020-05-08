



– As restrictions are eased and more businesses come back online, industry experts warn that childcare will be critical in order for workers to return.

Many parents recently found themselves managing working from home, helping with schoolwork and juggling childcare as well.

“Some parents are like, ‘I didn’t know they were like this all the time’,'” shares Natalie Ross with a laugh as colleague Angela Martin joins us responding simultaneously, “We did!”​

And yet both staffers, the Assistant Director and Director at TLC Learning Center in Plano, know children are craving the comfort of routine. ​

“We are both living through it,” shares Ross. “Schedules are off, routines are changing, so we are giving them virtual lessons online so they can see their teachers. It creates a sense of normalcy and familiarity for them.”​

Since March, the Plano center has been open to care for the children of essential workers, although with far fewer children at the site, quickly implementing new procedures to keep everyone safe. ​

“So first thing in the morning, we obviously check temperatures of all the staff, all the children, anyone who comes into the building,” says Ross. ​

Parents drop off at the door, staffers wear masks, and everyone does their best with social distancing with toddlers.​

“We’re alternating rooms, so we can clean and sanitize the room that was used the day before,” says Martin. “We can use a different room, sanitizing all the toys, we have a heavy sanitization here, so, every day: routine, routine, washing hands, sanitizing.”​

So far, it’s working and everyone has been well.

To have some fun, and craving a reason to celebrate, Mother’s Day provides an opportunity to reconnect with students who right now are not at the center and share some treats, even if the goody bags had to be placed in the trunk.​

“It was a really, really sweet gesture,” says new mom Kara Juarez. “That we get to do something together like that.”

And as for the availability of childcare in order to restart the economy, “It’s a lot more important than people think,” she said.​

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources