



Health officials are reporting ten more deaths and an additional 249 positive cases of the coronavirus in Dallas.

The total case count in Dallas County is 5,369, including 135 deaths.

The additional deaths being reported today include:

-A man in his 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville, who was critically ill in an area hospital

-A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, who was critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson, who was hospitalized.

-A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, who was critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster, who was critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, who was critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Irving, who was critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 7’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville, who was critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, who was critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland, who was in hospice care at the facility.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% were critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 135 total deaths reported to date, over a third were associated with long-term care facilities.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources