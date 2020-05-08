DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While students are continuing to learn from home, state and local leaders are looking to address the lack of internet for hundreds of thousands of students across Texas.
It was announced Friday morning that the Dallas Independent School District, Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Gov. Greg Abbott have launched “Operation Connectivity,” a joint effort to provide internet and other devices to families and students throughout the state.
The initiative was originally started by Dallas ISD and Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa as they looked to find solutions to the lack of internet and laptops for many students while they are forced to learn from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As Texas students continue their education at home through virtual instruction, it is essential that we provide them with the resources they need to connect and communicate online,” Abbott said. “I applaud Dr. Hinojosa and DISD for developing this innovative initiative for Dallas schools, and look forward to expanding Operation Connectivity statewide so that we can implement reliable and effective solutions that will close the digital divide for students across the Lone Star State.”
The task force for Operation Connectivity will look to determine where students are lacking internet, how to solve that issue and how to fund the solution.
Summer classes throughout the state are expected to stay online with no end to the pandemic in sight.
However, districts are still looking into how they will operate when the 2020-2021 school year begins — in most cases, this is in August.