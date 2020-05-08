TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – As students continue their virtual education during the coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Worth Independent School District is helping more young people with digital access.
On Friday workers distributed thousands of Chromebooks, acquired through an emergency purchase by the Board of Education in April, to students across the school district.
Administrators said more than 3,100 Chromebooks were ‘urgently’ needed to provide elementary school families with at a device to support virtual, at home instruction.
“Access to a device is critical for support of the District’s Learning at Home initiative during the mandated state and county COVID-19 school closure,” said Jerry Moore, FWISD’s Chief Academic Officer.
Te devices came at a considerable cost, with the computer purchase ringing in a bill near $2,000,000.
Parents and students picked up their devices at Morningside and William M. Green Elementary Schools.
To make those Chromebooks viable, the Fort Worth ISD school board also voted on a measure to spend nearly $1.3 million for the purchase of 6,000 hotspots to give families Internet connectivity to support instruction. Those hotspots have already been distributed.