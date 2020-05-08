TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – As educators, students and the majority of staff from the Fort Worth Independent School District continue working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, administrators announced that they will continue to be paid — at least until the end of the month.
Superintendent Kent Scribner authorized the plan that will continue to pay wages for all district employees through May 29, 2020.
The more than 11,500 employees, working in areas like instruction, curriculum development, staff support, maintenance and operations, food distribution, and payroll, are still required to report to work — either remotely from home or at a designated location. Employees were reminded that anyone not working from home should practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines.
“Everyone is contributing toward our team effort to keep students engaged and safe,” Scribner said in a statement. “We are grateful for this collaborative spirit as we learn new ways of doing our work.”
Regular employees whose work calendar ends before May 29,, will continue to be compensated until the end of the 2019-20 work calendar.
Qualified substitute employees, who as of March 6, 2020, worked at least 100 days for the 2019-20 school year, will be paid their daily rate through May 28.