GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman at a Walmart gas station Friday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West I-30 Freeway.
Detectives learned the woman was at the gas station speaking with patrons.
The woman spoke with a man sitting in his vehicle parked at one of the gas pumps.
At some point during the encounter, the male shot the woman and drove off.
Police were able to get the vehicle’s license plate and identified the suspect as 28-year-old Aaron Haas.
Police found Hass in the 1500 block of Walnut Ridge Drive in Rockwall.
Hass is charged with murder and is currently in the Garland Jail with no bond set.
The victim is identified as 33-year-old Jessica Watkins.
This investigation is ongoing.