DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Town Garden Salon in Dalworthington Gardens houses dozens of micro salons owned and operated by individual owners.

On Friday, they were allowed to reopen per Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to gradually restart the Texas economy.

Christie Miller is one of the salon owners and said, “Oh I couldn’t wait to get back to work. I was just praying before we got shut down… give me one more week… one more week.”

Michelle Guzman is also a hair dresser who runs her own suite inside the large salon.

She added, “We’re ready we’ve been ready we have had clients texting asking when we were going to come back.”

Now, hair stylists and beauty professionals hope a rush of clients returning for services will help them bounce back from being shuttered for about two months.

Guzman said she was booked solid on her first day back.

“I got here at 7:30 and I will not get home until after 8 tonight. I have some food back there I hope to inhale sometime in between clients,” she said.

While the salons were allowed to reopen, they must follow strict guidelines for social distancing and sanitation protocols that have been set forth by the state and the CDC.

The hair care professionals along with their customers are all required to wear masks of face coverings.