DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today, hair and nail salons, barber shops and tanning salons across Texas have the greenlight to get back to business, but changes will be in place with safety in mind.

On Travis Street, in the Knox Henderson district of Dallas, Studio One Ten opened its doors at 9 a.m., and greeted clients in need of a long-awaited hair appointment.

Salon owner Tori Harris says in her twenty years in business, the last eight weeks have been the longest break in her career.

“We’re getting to open and we’re so excited,” Harris said.

Harris successfully applied for a small business loan and was able to keep paying her employees during the shutdown. Now that the salon is open again, she’s implemented changes with the health and safety of her clients and employees top of mind.

“I was very worried about everyone here,” she said.

Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, for salons and barber shops to open, stylists’ stations must be six feet apart and masks are encouraged.

Harris says they’re taking even more precautions.

“We were very strict about sanitation anyways being in the industry so it’s not that unusual,” Harris said.

Now, temperatures are checked with a forehead thermometer the moment someone walks in the front door. Stylist stations are set up six feet apart.

Stylists are working on one client at a time, in order to clean and sanitize between bookings.

Everyone – clients and employees – are required to wear masks while in the building.

“This is the first time I’ve been out since mid-March!” said Debbie Burns, who had an early Friday morning appointment.

Burns feels she’s in good hands.

“It makes me feel really good. She’s done my hair for years and i knew that’s the way it would be,” Burns said.

That goes for her hair and her safety, too.

“I’m feeling really good. Got a hairdo. No place to go, but got a hairdo,” she said.