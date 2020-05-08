



– Normally Vex Robotics is focused on products for schools and robotics teams around the world, but right now they’re focused on the frontlines.

They’ve transformed their facility in Greenville into a hub for manufacturing protective face shields they’re calling “RobotShields.”

“We’ve given them to local hospitals, police departments, sheriff’s departments, any first responders that have asked we’ve pretty much donated,” said President and CEO of Vex Robotics Tony Norman.

The shields were designed by a high school robotics team out of Houston.

They’re made with adjustable elastic straps designed to fit a variety of sizes.

They can be sanitized and reused.

Norman said the demand is more than they anticipated, but they’re working hard to churn out around 250 shields per hour.

“As soon as materials get in, we produce them in days and they all go out the door,” he said.

Vex is also making “Ear Savers.”

They can be looped around masks to make them more comfortable through longer shifts.

For more information on how to buy, request a donation or even make your own, click here.

