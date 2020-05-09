



On a typical Saturday, most bands would spend their nights gigging at local bars.

But the coronavirus has put a hold on the life and livelihood of musicians.

Producer Rene Rodriguez partnered with the owners of On the Levee, to give musicians a venue to play and an opportunity to receive tips.

Rodriguez said, “If you want to tip a performing artist 100% of that money goes directly to them.”

This Saturday night, the performances were broadcasted live to 192 countries on all social media platforms.

With stay home orders and social distancing in play, lead singer for Red Clay Gypsies, Telina Rudd, told CBS 11 that COVID-19 has silenced musicians worldwide.

Her band played 80 gigs last year. But this year, Rudd said they’ve had none.

Band members and production crew members were masked up and took every safety and disinfectant precaution to bring in a little cash.

Lead singer for local band Southern Brave said they are pretty grateful, “It’s good to play and it’s always good for the opportunity to play in front of new people.”

Until things get back to normal, these artists will take gigs however they come.

Hoping they’ll soon be able to feel vibe and look into people’s eyes as their voices connect to their hearts.

For a list of all of the performing artists and to give them a tip, visit https://www.agentsofvibe.net/.