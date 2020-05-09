TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported six new coronavirus fatalities, bringing the county’s death toll to 101.
The six deaths include:
- A Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s
- A man and two women — all from Fort Worth — in their 80s
- An Arlington man in his 60s
Officials said all had underlying health conditions.
“This virus continues to take a toll in our community, and we are sad to report more deaths,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. He reminded residents to keep following these Public Health guidelines:
- Stay home as much as possible. If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing — stay six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
Tarrant County has three COVID-19 community testing sites operating in Fort Worth and Arlington. Appointments are available Monday through Friday. To do a self-screening and make an appointment, go to covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.