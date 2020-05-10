Comments
HORIZON CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The FBI said Saturday that a 29-year-old Texas man has been arrested, accused of making online threats that included a photo of a weapon and a reference to Walmart.
Officials said it received a tip on Thursday evening about a social media post with a picture of a weapon.
The FBI said 29-year-old Alex R. Barron of Horizon City was identified as the owner of the account. He was arrested Friday evening.
Horizon City is located about 20 miles southeast of El Paso, where a shooter from North Texas opened fire and killed 23 people at a Walmart last year.
