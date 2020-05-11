  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(video credit: Medical City North Hills)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After 18 days in Medical City North Hills, 13 of which were on a ventilator, Ismael Marquez got to go home on Monday.

Marquez, 33, of Haltom City, was discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19

A clapping and cheering staff was there as he was wheeled out of the hospital.

Ismael Marquez goes home from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 (credit: Medical City North Hills).

His wife was waiting for him as he exited the building.

He was headed home to continue resting and have a video chat with his mother in Mexico on her birthday.

Today is Maquez’s mother’s birthday.

