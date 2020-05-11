Comments
(video credit: Medical City North Hills)
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After 18 days in Medical City North Hills, 13 of which were on a ventilator, Ismael Marquez got to go home on Monday.
Marquez, 33, of Haltom City, was discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19
A clapping and cheering staff was there as he was wheeled out of the hospital.
His wife was waiting for him as he exited the building.
He was headed home to continue resting and have a video chat with his mother in Mexico on her birthday.
Today is Maquez’s mother’s birthday.