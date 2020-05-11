DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – FedEx is expanding to southern Dallas by opening a distribution center in a space leased inside Trammell Crow Co.’s Cedardale Distribution Center near Interstate 20.
“We are excited to have FedEx Ground lease our Cedardale Distribution Center,” Trammel Crow’s Jake Marks said. “Their decision to increase their presence in southern Dallas County is further evidence of the incredible increase of Fortune 500 companies that have chosen the I-20 corridor over the past 10 years due to its superior logistics infrastructure.”
The new distribution center will more than 750,000 square feet when it is fully operational in November 2020.
A spokesperson for FedEx told CBS 11 News, “The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees. The new facility is part of a nationwide network expansion to boost daily package volume capacity and further enhance the speed and service capabilities of the FedEx Ground network.”
The facility will complement several existing facilities in the Dallas area, according to FedEx and will employ a mix of full and part-time team members (exact staffing needs have yet to be determined).