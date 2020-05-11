(CBS 11) – As you may have heard over the weekend, we lost two R&B singers over the weekend and the announcements of their passing were within hours of each other.

Little Richard (born Richard Penniman on December 5, 1932 in Macon, Georgia) was one of the early R&B/rock and roll artists in America. Nicknamed the “Georgia Peach,” he charted nine times on Billboard with his best showing with the song “Long Tall Sally,” a song also recorded by Pat Boone and later by The Beatles.

He appeared in four motion pictures, one being “Mister Rock ‘N’ Roll.”

In 1961, he earned his theology degree, became an ordained minister, and left the R&B scene for gospel music. This man knew how to put on a show!

Betty Wright (born December 21, 1953 in Miami) was another R&B singer but from a decade later than Little Richard.

Her success wasn’t quite as extensive as that of Little Richard but had two top 10 hits, “Clean Up Woman” in 1971 and “Dance With Me” from 1978.

You can hear Little Richard’s music on SIRIUS XM 50s on 5 and Betty Wright’s music on SIRIUS XM 70s on 7.

Today, we feature his last top ten song from 1958, “Good Golly, Miss Molly” written by John Marascalco and produced by Robert “Bumps” Blackwell.

It was released in the winter of 1958 and got all the way to #10 on Billboard Top 100.

Thank you Richard and Betty!