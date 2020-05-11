FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Convenience store chain QuikTrip is hiring at many of their 152 locations across the DFW region according to company leaders.
Jen Harlow is the Personnel Manager for the company and said they have been operating as an essential business and as such need to hire many more people as store associates or assistant managers.
“Our starting rate for assistant manager is $12 an hour… It’s a 46 hour work week,” explained Harlow. “So six of those hours will be time and half. We also have customer service bonus paid monthly and profit bonus that is paid monthly and that varies based on the location.”
The jobs are permanent and the full time positions come with a long list of benefits.
Harlow said, “We have paid vacation, 401k participation, insurance and tuition reimbursement and there are a variety of bonuses.”
QuikTrip says they are taking COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines very seriously to protect it’s employees and the customers.
Harlow added, “We are maintaining social distancing. We have signs with the capacity at each of our stores. Must of our stores don’t have refills right now. We have provided masks we have hand sanitizers and we are doing sanitizing up keeps every 30 minutes in our stores.”
