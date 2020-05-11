



– While Texas has moved toward reopening the state, social gatherings are still supposed to be minimal and social distancing guidelines should still be followed.

But there are obvious examples of people not doing that.

A crowd of about 400 showed up at Fort Worth’s Village Creek Park on Sunday.

Not only was there a shooting with five victims, the incident highlighted a health concern: hundreds of people ignoring the executive order to avoid these types of gatherings in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, CBS 11 visited three Dallas area parks and talked to people found in group settings.

Most were in compliance with existing rules for groups, but almost everyone said they sense a growing rejection to the group bands and social distancing requirements.

“I think there is a sense for social distancing, I but I think people are tired of it,” said Javier Lopez of Dallas. “It’s hard to say, I hope people would do it, but I have a feeling a lot of people aren’t taking it serious.”

“Oh, I’m ready for it to end, but I’m uncomfortable getting out,” said Marsha Vestal of University Park. “And I thought yesterday, where was law enforcement, or public officials lowering the number of people?”

Police say there will be little enforcement, but more encouragement regarding social distancing.

Public health leaders continue to insist large gatherings will result on more spread of COVID-19.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources