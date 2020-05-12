COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Health Care Services reported another death from the coronavirus, and 21 new cases of the disease, including 10 in Plano.
Currently the total number of positive cases in Collin County is 939, including 278 in Plano. There are 303 active cases, including 87 in Plano.
The latest death was of a 77-year-old woman from Plano with underlying health conditions. It raises the total of COVID-19 related deaths in Collin County to 29 and 7 in Plano.
There are four cases in the Denton County portion of Plano. Three have recovered and one is in isolation at home. With the Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 282.
As for testing, 11,972 people were tested for the virus in Collin County and 10,998 tested negative. But 939 people tested positive.
COVID-19 testing is available for qualifying people at the following facilities, which all have their own criteria to meet before testing. Also, online or phone screen is required through the healthcare entities listed. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Testing supplies are limited.
- Baylor Scott & White
- Texas Health Resources online or call 682.236.7601 (available 24/7).
- Medical City Healthcare
- Methodist Health System
- Legacy ER: 972.731.5151
- Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020
- iCare: 214.407.8668
- Medco Frisco: 469.707.8447
- Medco Plano: 469.747.0164
- Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400
- Elite Care: 972.378.7878
- FasterCare: 972.234.3299
- Catalyst Health Network or call 214.964.0319.
- Modera Clinic or call 972.987.0458.
- Baylor Plano. Text “BETTER” to 88408. Baylor will send an app to your phone to begin an e-visit.
- Children’s Health or call 844-424-4537.
- Your Healthcare (located in Anna, Texas)
- Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Appointment only; no walk ins accepted.
- Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in Dallas and surrounding areas)
- Patients must be exhibiting the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or higher
- First responders, healthcare workers and drivers for DART can get tested without symptoms.
