DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials have reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths as testing continues to increase and the state reopens its businesses.
Officials reported the three deaths are a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s who died at an emergency department and a woman in her 60s. The two women were in critical condition at local hospitals.
The total number of cases reported in Dallas County is now at 6,359, along with 148 total deaths.
Another piece of data that health officials released Tuesday was that about 79% of patients who were hospitalized and who reported their employment were “critical infrastructure” workers, such as those in health care, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, first responders, and more.
Officials also said more than a third of the 148 deaths have been from long-term care facilities.
On Monday, the county revealed a color-coded system that it would use to let residents know about the risk level concerning COVID-19 in the area:
- Red = Stay Home, Stay Safe
- Orange = Extreme Caution
- Yellow = Process Carefully
- Green = New Normal Until Vaccine
Recently, Walmart began offering COVID-19 testing in Carrollton, Dallas and McKinney. For more testing locations, click here.