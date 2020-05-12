THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you want to go to a Disney theme park you’ll have to travel to Shanghai because that’s the only Walt Disney Company parks open due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But one North Texas man decided if he couldn’t go to Disneyland, he’d build one of his own. Instated of bricks and mortar John Wayne Daugherty got out thousands, and thousands, of Legos.
CBSDFW.COM is unsure of the exact square footage of Daugherty’s house in The Colony, but he took up a considerable amount of space building a Disneyland replica. In a Facebook post he said the mini theme parks takes up “space in dining room and our bedroom on a normal basis” and that there would be more room when “we get rid of these kids”.
The park has a working train, roller coaster, Ferris Wheel, Main Street USA, and even a replica of Cinderella’s Castle. Daugherty says it took him four years to collect all the pieces.
In this case I guess “It’s a Small World” after all.