DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A hit-and-run incident led to a series of events that ended with a crash that left two people dead in Dallas late Monday evening, authorities said.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to westbound I-20 near Houston School Road at around 10:20 p.m. in regards to a major crash. Arriving deputies found that multiple vehicles had been involved in a crash.

Authorities said it started when a Saturn Ion was hit by another vehicle while trying to exit the highway and that the other vehicle did not stop.

According to investigators, this caused the Ion to spin out of control, which led to an 18-wheeler hitting it. The Ion then stopped in the two left lanes of the highway. Authorities said witnesses stopped to help the Ion’s driver.

Authorities said there were two other vehicles that had stopped about 100 feet from the Ion due to the incident.

Authorities said a Kia Sorrento soon crashed into both of those vehicles, causing one of those vehicles, a Lincoln Town Car, to catch fire.

According to authorities, two people inside the Lincoln Town Car were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The sheriff’s department did not say if there were other injuries reported from the entire incident.