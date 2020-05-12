Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1,000 Texans and some 81,000 Americans rages on, but Kroger is already ending a modest “hero bonus” for the supermarket chain’s workers, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.
Since April, the country’s largest grocery chain has been offering an additional $2 an hour to tens of thousands of workers, who viewed as essential workers.
Kroger did not return a request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch, but defended its decision in a statement.
The grocer ran a national TV ad Sunday on Fox News, in it Kroger offered additional thanks to its workers, with the company reportedly spending $340,000 to air its televised expression of gratitude.
