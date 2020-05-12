BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested in Tarrant County late Monday evening after authorities said he reportedly set a recreational vehicle on fire before barricading himself in a garage, leading to a SWAT standoff.
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3500 block of Lucy Trimble Road near Burleson at around 7 p.m. in regards to a “family dispute” and an RV that was set on fire.
Arriving deputies found the burning vehicle and the suspect, 37-year-old William Sheid, in the yard of the home. Authorities said he then ran into a nearby garage and refused to come out.
Authorities said a SWAT team was called and, eventually, Sheid was taken into custody at around 10:30 p.m. The fire was also put out after he was arrested.
Authorities said one deputy was injured during the incident and had to be treated at a hospital. The cause of the deputy’s injuries was not released.
Sheid was booked into the Tarrant County jail and charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.