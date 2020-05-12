IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – An overturned 18 wheeler in Irving is causing major traffic problems along the interchange of State Highway 114 and Highway 183.
The truck flipped onto its side while on the eastbound Hwy. 114 exit to westbound Hwy. 183.
The truck was carrying Pine-Sol and part of the load spilled onto the highway.
🚨Traffic Alert🚨 There is an overturned 18 wheeler at EB SH 114 over Hwy 183. Seek alternate route for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/Fl7A9bOwog
— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 12, 2020
The exit ramp will be closed until the semi is uprighted and the spill is cleaned up. Irving police and fire are on the scene and are advising drivers headed to the area to seek an alternate route for the next few hours.
Pictures posted online show the cab of the semi leaning over the side of a bridge.
Police say the driver of the rig was able to get out safely and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
There were no other injuries and no their vehicles involved in the accident.