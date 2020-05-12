Filed Under:DFW News, Highway 114, Highway 114 Bridge, Highway 183, Irving, Irving Police, Overturned 18-Wheeler, overturned big rig, overturned semi, overturned truck, State Highway 183

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – An overturned 18 wheeler in Irving is causing major traffic problems along the interchange of State Highway 114 and Highway 183.

The truck flipped onto its side while on the eastbound Hwy. 114 exit to westbound Hwy. 183.

The truck was carrying Pine-Sol and part of the load spilled onto the highway.

The exit ramp will be closed until the semi is uprighted and the spill is cleaned up. Irving police and fire are on the scene and are advising drivers headed to the area to seek an alternate route for the next few hours.

Pictures posted online show the cab of the semi leaning over the side of a bridge.

Police say the driver of the rig was able to get out safely and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There were no other injuries and no their vehicles involved in the accident.

