ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man in his 30s on Monday morning.
Officers found the victim at 2:28 a.m. lying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Darlene Lane. Due to his injuries, investigators said that he may have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Accident Investigator Cody Townes at (817) 459-8603.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.